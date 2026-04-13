Final Melodies of Asha Bhosle: A Tribute to India's Musical Legend

On a somber Monday at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, hundreds gathered to bid adieu to iconic singer Asha Bhosle. The 92-year-old's funeral, held with state honors, was marked by music and remembrance as family, fans, and notable figures paid their respects.

The legendary artist's extensive career saw her recording over 12,000 songs across numerous genres and languages over eight decades. Asha Bhosle's contribution to Indian music is celebrated as unmatched and enduring, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire.

Prominent attendees included Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and actors Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Fans lined streets, singing her timeless songs as her funeral procession passed. Bhosle's music, praised for its versatility, will remain an eternal part of Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)