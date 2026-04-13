Honoring Valor: A Tribute at the Kargil War Memorial
Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena paid homage to the soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial. Saxena laid a wreath, offered tributes, and expressed respect for those who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 conflict, highlighting the importance of honoring the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Ladakh's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday visited the Kargil War Memorial to honor the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for India.
During his visit, he laid a wreath and offered floral tributes as a mark of respect. Saxena emphasized the immense bravery and selflessness shown by the armed forces.
He also visited the 'Hut of Remembrance' to view preserved letters and photographs of fallen soldiers. In his address, Saxena highlighted the memorial's representation of sacrifice and courage, underlining the nation's debt to its defenders.