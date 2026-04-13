Honoring Valor: A Tribute at the Kargil War Memorial

Ladakh's Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday visited the Kargil War Memorial to honor the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for India.

During his visit, he laid a wreath and offered floral tributes as a mark of respect. Saxena emphasized the immense bravery and selflessness shown by the armed forces.

He also visited the 'Hut of Remembrance' to view preserved letters and photographs of fallen soldiers. In his address, Saxena highlighted the memorial's representation of sacrifice and courage, underlining the nation's debt to its defenders.