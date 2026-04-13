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The Rookie Renewed for Ninth Season: Exploring New Frontiers

'The Rookie,' starring Nathan Fillion, has been renewed for its ninth season, becoming ABC's third longest-running drama. With the potential launch of a spinoff series, 'The Rookie: North,' the drama continues to explore fresh narratives and dynamic changes, ensuring its longevity on the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:55 IST
The Rookie Renewed for Ninth Season: Exploring New Frontiers
Still from The Rookie show (Image source: Instagram@therookieabc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

ABC has renewed its hit drama 'The Rookie' for a ninth season, marking the series as the network's third longest-running drama. Starring Nathan Fillion and created by Alexi Hawley, the show has captivated audiences with its compelling narratives. It trails only 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'NYPD Blue' in longevity, as reported by Deadline.

Comparatively, 'The Rookie' ties with ABC's 80s primetime soap 'Dynasty' and 60s procedural 'The F.B.I.', both of which also lasted for nine seasons. Though '9-1-1' is entering its 10th season, it originally aired on Fox before transitioning to ABC. Discussing the renewed excitement, creator Alexi Hawley quotes cast member Melissa O'Neil saying, 'Let's Grey's Anatomy this thing.'

According to Hawley, the atmosphere on set remains vibrant and promising. As the series heads into Season 9, the creative team continues to innovate with fresh storylines, avoiding the pitfalls of conventional procedural formats. With the prospect of a new spinoff, 'The Rookie: North,' currently in development, the future looks expansive for the franchise.

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