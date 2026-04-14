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Unity and Celebration: PM Modi's Heartfelt Festive Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for Baisakhi, Puthandu, and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, emphasizing unity, happiness, and prosperity. Through messages in multiple languages, he highlighted the cultural richness of India and expressed hopes for peace and success, celebrating farmers and Tamil culture's global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:36 IST
Unity and Celebration: PM Modi's Heartfelt Festive Message
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday as citizens celebrated Baisakhi, Puthandu, and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. In heartfelt messages delivered in English, Gurmukhi, Tamil, and Odia, Modi emphasized fostering unity, peace, and prosperity across India.

Highlighting the significance of each festival, he recognized the dedication of farmers during Baisakhi, honoring their contribution that feeds the nation. He also acknowledged Baisakhi's spiritual roots marked by the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose teachings continue to inspire societal progress.

During Puthandu, Modi celebrated Tamil Nadu's cultural richness, expressing wishes for a year of happiness and connection with nature. For Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti, he praised Odisha's tradition of seasonal renewal and harmony, wishing joy and togetherness for all communities.

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