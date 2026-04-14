Vijay Rallies for Farmers: Unveils Ambitious Plans for Tamil Nadu's Economic Revival
TVK chief Vijay pledges to waive crop loans and enhance support for farmers in Tamil Nadu, while critiquing the DMK's handling of MSMEs. He proposes robust welfare schemes to boost economic sectors, including agriculture, MSMEs, and police welfare, ahead of assembly polls.
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In a bold political move, TVK chief Vijay has pledged full crop loan waivers for farmers in Tamil Nadu, while taking a critical stance against the DMK government for the alleged closure of MSMEs in the state.
Addressing a rally Tuesday, Vijay announced an array of support measures, including substantial financial assistance for paddy and sugarcane producers, and further industrial sector reforms. Highlighting the state's decline in MSME numbers, he proposed scrapping peak hour electricity charges and tax-free electricity initiatives to revitalize the sector.
Vijay's plan extends into employee benefits, advocating for a revamped pension scheme for government employees and improved working conditions for police personnel. With a focus on transparency in government operations, he hopes to tackle systemic issues ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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