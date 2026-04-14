Sitar Strings Echo Asha Bhosle's Legacy in Kolkata

In a heartfelt tribute concert in Kolkata, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma honored the late musical icon Asha Bhosle by performing her renowned song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' on the sitar. The original track, sung by Bhosle alongside Mohammad Rafi, was from the 1961 film 'Hum Dono'.

The tribute was part of Sharma's 'Sitar for Mental Health India Tour' and took place on Monday, a day after Bhosle's passing at the age of 92 due to health complications. Her contribution to the music industry is immortal, with over 12,000 tracks to her name.

Bhosle's impact was also celebrated internationally, as singer Shreya Ghoshal paid homage during her London concert with renditions like 'Dum Maro Dum'. Bhosle's impressive legacy continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)