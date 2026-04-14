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Sitar Strings Echo Asha Bhosle's Legacy in Kolkata

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma paid tribute to late singer Asha Bhosle during his Kolkata concert by performing a sitar rendition of her song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar'. Bhosle, who passed away at 92, was honored by Sharma and singer Shreya Ghoshal, who also performed her songs in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:01 IST
Sitar Strings Echo Asha Bhosle's Legacy in Kolkata
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute concert in Kolkata, sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma honored the late musical icon Asha Bhosle by performing her renowned song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' on the sitar. The original track, sung by Bhosle alongside Mohammad Rafi, was from the 1961 film 'Hum Dono'.

The tribute was part of Sharma's 'Sitar for Mental Health India Tour' and took place on Monday, a day after Bhosle's passing at the age of 92 due to health complications. Her contribution to the music industry is immortal, with over 12,000 tracks to her name.

Bhosle's impact was also celebrated internationally, as singer Shreya Ghoshal paid homage during her London concert with renditions like 'Dum Maro Dum'. Bhosle's impressive legacy continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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