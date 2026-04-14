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The Million-Euro Raffle: Picasso's Masterpiece Up for Grabs

A unique raffle in France offers a chance to win a Pablo Picasso painting valued at USD 1 million for just 100 euros, with proceeds supporting Alzheimer's research. This event builds on previous raffles that raised funds for global cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:56 IST
The Million-Euro Raffle: Picasso's Masterpiece Up for Grabs
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A French raffle is generating excitement as it offers the unique opportunity to own a Pablo Picasso painting, potentially valued at USD 1 million, for the cost of a 100-euro ticket. The event aims to raise funds for Alzheimer's research, providing art enthusiasts a chance to participate in a worthy cause.

The raffle features Picasso's 'Head of a Woman,' a 1941 gouache on paper, and marks the third iteration of the '1 Picasso for 100 euros' lottery. Proceeds are intended to support the Alzheimer's Research Foundation in Paris, a leading private financier of Alzheimer-related medical research.

Previous Picasso raffles have successfully raised over 10 million euros for various cultural and humanitarian projects. Ticket sales for the current raffle are capped at 120,000, potentially generating 12 million euros. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Opera Gallery, which owns the painting.

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