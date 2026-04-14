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Taylor Swift Dominates 2023 AMAs with Record-Breaking Nominations

Taylor Swift, leading with eight nominations at the American Music Awards, shines with bids for artist, song, and album of the year. The singer's achievements include a historic concert tour and pioneering re-recordings. Close contenders include Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Dean, with fans voting for winners at the live Las Vegas event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:33 IST
Taylor Swift Dominates 2023 AMAs with Record-Breaking Nominations
Taylor Swift

In a stellar display of musical accolades, Taylor Swift leads this year's American Music Awards with eight nominations, including those for artist of the year, song of the year for 'The Fate of Ophelia,' and album of the year for 'The Life of a Showgirl,' according to the organizers.

Swift, who holds the record for the most AMA wins in history, received six nominations last year. Her Eras Tour, launched in 2023, broke records as the highest-grossing concert tour to date. Additionally, her decision to re-record early albums has inspired other artists to secure better ownership rights.

Following closely in nominations are Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and Morgan Wallen, each with seven nods. The winners, decided by fan votes, will be announced at a live ceremony hosted by Queen Latifah in Las Vegas on May 25, airing on CBS and Paramount+.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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