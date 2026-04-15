Argentinian Grain Ports Stalled by Truckers' Protests

Truckers' protests over transport fees have brought operations at major Argentinian grain ports, Bahia Blanca and Necochea, to a standstill. The protest stems from insufficient fees that fail to cover mounting diesel prices and other costs.

Key industry figures, including the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, warn of severe logistical disruptions affecting commercial and export activities. Despite the unrest, Rosario's ports, which handle a significant majority of Argentina's grain exports, remain operational.

Argentina, a leading global exporter of soybean oil and meal, faces potential economic harm due to the stoppage. However, forecasts of record corn harvests keep agricultural prospects optimistic amid the ongoing protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)