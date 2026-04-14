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The Noble Legacy of Maharaja Jam Saheb: Compassion Beyond Borders

Maharaja Jam Saheb demonstrated exceptional courage and compassion by rescuing over a thousand Polish children, including Jews, during World War II. His actions were recognized in Israel during the Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony, highlighting his legacy as a humanitarian and honoring his contribution to saving lives during the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:17 IST
The Noble Legacy of Maharaja Jam Saheb: Compassion Beyond Borders
  • Country:
  • Israel

At a solemn Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony in Israel, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India's Ambassador JP Singh lauded the valiant efforts of Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, now Jamnagar in Gujarat. During World War II, the Maharaja rescued over a thousand Polish children, including Jews, from the dangers of the war.

In 1942, he provided these children with refuge and safety in his kingdom, demonstrating that kindness knows no boundaries. His humanitarian actions earned him the honorific title 'Indian Schindler,' and he is celebrated for his exceptional compassion during one of history's darkest periods.

Last November, Israel unveiled a statue in Southern Moshav, Nevatim, to immortalize Maharaja Jam Saheb's legacy, acknowledging his life-saving efforts. Tributes continue as both the Indian Jewish Heritage Centre and the Polish Government laud his contributions, underscoring the enduring impact of his noble deeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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