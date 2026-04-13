Embracing Innovation with Compassion: President Murmu's Address at AIIMS Rajkot

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the vital need for balancing innovation with compassion in medicine during the first convocation at AIIMS, Rajkot. She urged graduates to uphold empathy and integrity in their practice, symbolized by the trust inherent in the white coat. As the inaugural batch, these graduates are ambassadors for the institution, shaping its future reputation.

Murmu highlighted the Saurashtra region's cultural significance, calling AIIMS Rajkot stakeholders to work for public welfare guided by duty and compassion. She reinforced the medical profession's nobility, requiring not just scientific knowledge, but patience, humility, and sensitivity, while acknowledging AIIMS's role in advancing healthcare standards globally.

Stressing governance, clear vision, and addressing region-specific health issues, President Murmu pointed to the transformative role of technology in healthcare. In her address, she called for a collective push towards accessible, quality healthcare, aligning with India's 2047 goal, urging collaboration towards this national vision.