The global music community mourns the loss of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted her deep impact on music and culture worldwide in a heartfelt message.

Ibrahim praised Bhosle for uniting emotions and narratives through her vast body of work, which includes more than 12,000 songs across 20 languages. Her unique voice breathed life into countless silver screen classics and touched the hearts of millions globally.

As the sister of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Bhosle created her own artistic path by experimenting boldly and staying relevant through the ages. Her legacy, Prime Minister Ibrahim believes, will continue to inspire future generations, enhancing the vibrant world of music and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)