Left Menu

Asha Bhosle: A Melodic Legacy Remembered

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim mourned the passing of Indian singer Asha Bhosle, calling her death a 'profound loss' to music and culture. Bhosle, who passed away at 92, captured global audiences with her dynamic voice spanning over eight decades in Bollywood. Her legacy continues to inspire generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:59 IST
Asha Bhosle: A Melodic Legacy Remembered
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The global music community mourns the loss of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted her deep impact on music and culture worldwide in a heartfelt message.

Ibrahim praised Bhosle for uniting emotions and narratives through her vast body of work, which includes more than 12,000 songs across 20 languages. Her unique voice breathed life into countless silver screen classics and touched the hearts of millions globally.

As the sister of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Bhosle created her own artistic path by experimenting boldly and staying relevant through the ages. Her legacy, Prime Minister Ibrahim believes, will continue to inspire future generations, enhancing the vibrant world of music and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones

Serbia Collaborates with Israel to Produce Advanced Combat Drones

 Serbia
2
We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership: PM Modi on talks with Trump.

We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic...

 India
3
Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fuel Market Optimism

Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fuel Market Optimism

 Global
4
Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal

Amit Shah Declares Stance Against Babri Masjid Replica in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026