Indian Paddlers Triumph at South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

Displaying regional supremacy, Indian paddlers clinched an impressive 13 gold medals at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

The event, a qualifier for the Asian Youth Championships, saw Priyanuj Bhattacharyya outplay fellow Indian Punit Biswas 3-1 in the Under-19 boys' singles final.

India's dominance continued across the board, with victories in both doubles and singles categories underlining the country's prowess in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)