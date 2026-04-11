Indian Paddlers Triumph at South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships
Indian paddlers showcased their skill with a total of 13 gold medals at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships. The event served as a qualifier for the Asian Youth Championships. Key players like Priyanuj Bhattacharyya and Jennifer Varghese were pivotal in securing wins across various age categories.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Displaying regional supremacy, Indian paddlers clinched an impressive 13 gold medals at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.
The event, a qualifier for the Asian Youth Championships, saw Priyanuj Bhattacharyya outplay fellow Indian Punit Biswas 3-1 in the Under-19 boys' singles final.
India's dominance continued across the board, with victories in both doubles and singles categories underlining the country's prowess in the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)