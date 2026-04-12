Cultural Legacy: Rajnath Singh Honors Lalji Tandon in Lucknow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the late BJP leader Lalji Tandon in Lucknow, highlighting his cultural influence and deep connection to the city. Singh attended multiple events, including the release of Tandon's book 'Smriti Naad' and a visit to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's museum.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to the late BJP leader Lalji Tandon in Lucknow, commemorating his influence both culturally and politically.
Singh met the family of martyr Sunil Kumar from Operation Sindoor and engaged with various local delegations. He also showcased his appreciation for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's new audio-visual museum, expressing admiration for its depiction of the state's democratic traditions.
Releasing Tandon's posthumous work, 'Smriti Naad,' Singh celebrated Tandon's contributions to Lucknow's culture and politics, underscoring his commitment to principles over convenience and his enduring legacy in the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Robust Labour Reforms
Uttar Pradesh Commemorates Ambedkar with 'Yuva Samvad Sangams'
Prasidh Krishna's Four-Wicket Blitz Stuns Lucknow Super Giants
Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in an IPL match at Lucknow.
Thrilling Showdown: IPL Clash Between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans