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Cultural Legacy: Rajnath Singh Honors Lalji Tandon in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the late BJP leader Lalji Tandon in Lucknow, highlighting his cultural influence and deep connection to the city. Singh attended multiple events, including the release of Tandon's book 'Smriti Naad' and a visit to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:13 IST
Cultural Legacy: Rajnath Singh Honors Lalji Tandon in Lucknow
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to the late BJP leader Lalji Tandon in Lucknow, commemorating his influence both culturally and politically.

Singh met the family of martyr Sunil Kumar from Operation Sindoor and engaged with various local delegations. He also showcased his appreciation for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's new audio-visual museum, expressing admiration for its depiction of the state's democratic traditions.

Releasing Tandon's posthumous work, 'Smriti Naad,' Singh celebrated Tandon's contributions to Lucknow's culture and politics, underscoring his commitment to principles over convenience and his enduring legacy in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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