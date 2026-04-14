Tragic Tune: The Mysterious Death of a Young Flautist

A young flautist was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room in Mulshi tehsil. The tragic incident involved 25-year-old Renuka Likhite, a postgraduate music student from Indore.

Renuka's relative grew concerned when she failed to answer phone calls, prompting a visit to her room at the spiritual institute's hostel. The police reported that the room was locked from the inside. Sadly, Renuka was discovered hanging from a window.

Authorities noted the absence of a suicide note and have registered an accidental death report. Police are now delving into her call records and bank transactions as they try to piece together the events leading up to her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)