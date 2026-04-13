Mechanics Arrested in Indore Witchcraft Murder
A 28-year-old man in Indore was killed by three mechanics, allegedly on suspicion of witchcraft. Police arrested the suspects after a technical analysis of evidence found at the scene, where the victim, Krishna Kumar Ahirwar, was bludgeoned with bricks and stones.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Indore, a 28-year-old man was brutally murdered by three mechanics allegedly due to suspicions of witchcraft, police stated Monday.
The victim, Krishna Kumar Ahirwar, was attacked with bricks and stones in an empty field, his identity obscured by the violence. The perpetrators, Vikas Kose, Krishna Bhide, and Bhura Harwal, were apprehended following forensic analysis of evidence, including SIM-less phones found nearby.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Shrikrishna Lalchandani revealed that Kose believed Ahirwar was practicing witchcraft on him, leading to the deadly confrontation. Authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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