Indore SEZ Thrives Amid Global Turmoil

Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has demonstrated resilience amidst international instability caused by US tariff changes and conflict in West Asia, recording a nearly 10.50% increase in exports. For the fiscal year 2025-26, exports reached a substantial Rs 14,302 crore. This information was announced by an official from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The SEZ's export growth, according to the official, was not heavily impacted by the West Asia conflict in March due to pre-existing arrangements with importers. Pharmaceuticals constitute a striking 70% of output, with the US as a primary buyer.

Located in the Pithampur industrial area, the SEZ spans 572 hectares, hosting 59 diverse manufacturers, including significant contributors like pharmaceuticals, packaging, engineering, textiles, and food processing industries. Despite international unrest following US and Israeli military actions against Iran on February 28, the SEZ's export activity maintained momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)