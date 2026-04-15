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Modi's Nine Collective Pledges for a Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined nine pledges for a developed Karnataka and India, focusing on water conservation, natural farming, fitness, and more. During the inauguration of a memorial at Adichunchanagiri Math, Modi stressed the importance of collective action and released a spiritual book alongside former PM H D Deve Gowda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:08 IST
Modi's Nine Collective Pledges for a Developed India
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon citizens to adopt nine pledges aimed at propelling Karnataka and India towards development. His agenda includes crucial issues such as water conservation, tree plantation, and natural farming. Modi emphasized that concerted efforts in these areas could lead to rapid progress.

At a ceremony inaugurating the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira in Mandya, Modi listed measures for advancing local products, promoting tourism, and embracing healthier lifestyles. The Prime Minister also advocated for 'Vocal for Local' and environmental conservation as part of his vision for economic and social enhancement.

Additionally, Modi participated in religious activities, visiting historical sites and releasing 'Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram.' Prominent figures such as former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and state dignitaries joined him in support of these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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