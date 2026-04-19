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Controversy Erupts Over Wayanad Model Township Inauguration

V D Satheesan criticized the Kerala government's inauguration of the Wayanad Model Township, claiming it misleads the public ahead of elections. He raised concerns about the houses' readiness for landslide victims. Satheesan also questioned the integrity of investigations related to CPI(M) and other political cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:22 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Wayanad Model Township Inauguration
Leader of Opposition
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, has leveled serious allegations against the state government, accusing it of inaugurating a housing project for landslide victims in Wayanad to mislead the public before upcoming elections.

According to Satheesan, the recently developed Wayanad Model Township, opened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the 2024 landslide victims, still contains unfinished houses unfit for habitation. Satheesan pointed to structural concerns reported in the newly built homes and criticized the state's publicity efforts surrounding the event.

In a further broadside against the administration, Satheesan cast suspicion on recent investigations by the Special Investigation Team and the Enforcement Directorate. He questioned the robustness of these probes, linking them to electoral politics and undermining confidence in their outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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