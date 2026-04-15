Legacy of a Legend: José Emilio Santamaría

José Emilio Santamaría, a defining figure in Real Madrid's glorious football history, has died at the age of 96. A Uruguayan defender, Santamaría was a cornerstone of the club's golden generation from the 1950s and 60s, securing four European Cup titles.

Santamaría's legacy extends beyond his playing days. He joined Real Madrid in 1957, and his impact was immediate; he assisted the club in clinching European Cups in 1958, 1959, 1960, and 1966, alongside legends like Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskas.

After retiring in 1966, Santamaría transitioned to coaching, leading the Spanish national team in multiple major tournaments. His death marks the end of an era as he remains a symbol of excellence in football history.