Left Menu

Zayn Malik's Health Scare Coincides with New Album Release

Singer Zayn Malik was hospitalized on the day his new album 'Konnakol' was released. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Malik thanked fans and hospital staff for their support during his recovery. The album is his fifth solo project since leaving One Direction in 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:20 IST
Zayn Malik's Health Scare Coincides with New Album Release
Zayn Malik (Photo/Instagram/@zayn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, pop sensation Zayn Malik has revealed that he was hospitalized on the very day his latest album 'Konnakol' dropped. Despite the health scare, Malik assured fans on Instagram that he is on the mend, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support.

In a candid message to his followers, the singer expressed disappointment over not being able to meet his fans this week, acknowledging their pivotal role in his career. Malik also expressed deep appreciation for the hospital staff who have been instrumental in his recovery process.

The album 'Konnakol' signifies Malik's fifth solo studio release since his impactful exit from One Direction in 2015. Earlier reflections suggest his journey has been a profound evolution, with each album, including the chart-topping 'Mind of Mine,' solidifying his solo artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fearless Journey: Abhimanyou Mandwal's Rise in Wrestling

Fearless Journey: Abhimanyou Mandwal's Rise in Wrestling

 India
2
Delhi Police Unravels International Drug Syndicate

Delhi Police Unravels International Drug Syndicate

 India
3
Union Minister Defends Delimitation Bill Amidst Political Allegations

Union Minister Defends Delimitation Bill Amidst Political Allegations

 India
4
Zoo Braces for Heatwave: Safeguarding Wildlife in Jharkhand

Zoo Braces for Heatwave: Safeguarding Wildlife in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026