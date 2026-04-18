Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha Surpasses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

The action-packed film 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha', featuring stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark in global box office earnings. This impressive milestone was achieved just days after its release on Friday, where it initially grossed Rs 15 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, who has also co-written the screenplay with Sesh, 'Dacoit' has resonated well with audiences, drawing significant attention and acclaim. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual film explores the story of an angry convict seeking ruthless vengeance against an ex-girlfriend who had once betrayed him.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios, 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' is supported by notable performances from Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Zayn Marie Khan. The film's success is marked by its ability to capture the emotions and imaginations of filmgoers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)