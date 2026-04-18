Summer Circuit: Discover Delhi’s Legacy Through Heritage Walks

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to launch a 'Summer Circuit' initiative, featuring a series of heritage walks and seminars aimed at showcasing the capital's rich history. Slated to run from May to July, these events promise to offer a deep dive into Delhi's illustrious past.

The walks will be conducted on the first and third Saturdays of each month, with a total of six early-morning sessions planned over the three-month span. Key historical sites, such as Lal Kot, the Qutub Complex, Feroz Shah Kotla Fort, and parts of Shahjahanabad, are on the itinerary, allowing participants to experience the legacy of these iconic locations.

While the program will not charge additional fees for the walks and seminars, participants will need to cover entry costs at specific monuments. Noteworthy is a July walk focusing on Mauryan period relics, including Ashokan rock edicts and pillars—a part of a continued effort following a similar series last winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)