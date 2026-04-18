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John Cena's Journey: From Living in a Car to Finding Balance in Life

WWE star and actor John Cena reflects on his life struggles, revealing he once lived in a car and how those experiences shaped his views on money and family. Cena discusses addressing family finances, spending quality time with his wife, and prioritizing understanding life's true desires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:15 IST
John Cena's Journey: From Living in a Car to Finding Balance in Life
WWE icon John Cena (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a candid revelation, WWE legend and actor John Cena has shared insights into his life's challenges, reflecting on times when he endured living in a car. Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Cena, 48, delves into how these early struggles molded his perception of money and fiscal responsibility.

Cena recounted his upbringing amidst financial strain where debt was a common theme, emphasizing the vital lessons he learned. He recalled a recent conversation with his brother that highlighted the importance of identifying what people truly wish for in life, beyond material wealth.

Expressing his commitment to financial education within his family, Cena stated that he has guided three of his brothers, his mother, father, and a cousin in managing their finances. The superstar also discussed the balance he now enjoys in his personal life, prioritizing time with his wife Shay after stepping back from regular WWE duties, highlighting the significance of nurturing relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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