Trailblazer on the Track: Doriane Pin Sets F1 Milestone
Doriane Pin, a 22-year-old French driver, becomes the first woman to drive a Mercedes Formula One car after completing 76 laps at Silverstone's National Circuit. Pin, a former F1 Academy series winner, is celebrated as an inspiration for her pioneering achievement, signifying a significant milestone in F1 history.
French driver Doriane Pin has made history by becoming the first woman to drive a Mercedes Formula One car. The 22-year-old, who previously won last year's all-female F1 Academy series, completed 76 laps of Silverstone's National Circuit on Friday in a W12 model, covering 200 kilometers.
Pin's remarkable feat makes her the first Frenchwoman to drive a modern F1 vehicle, reflecting her pioneering status in a sport that hasn't featured a female driver in nearly five decades. "It was a unique opportunity," she stated, highlighting her dedication to making the most of the day.
Gwen Lagrue, Mercedes' driver development advisor, expressed pride in this milestone, suggesting it may pave the way for future female F1 drivers. Pin, as a development driver for Mercedes, continues to inspire both her team and the next generation of female racers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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