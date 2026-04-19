Vishu Poster Controversy Leads to Arrests at Valambur Restaurant

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a promotional poster featuring Lord Krishna alongside an Arabian dish, prompting significant controversy. The incident occurred at a restaurant in Valambur, as confirmed by the police on Sunday.

The poster was shared on social media as part of Vishu celebrations but sparked objections due to its depiction of religious imagery. Authorities responded by registering a case against the restaurant owners and the social media handler.

Following their arrests, the individuals were released on bail. The authorities invoked Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to intentional provocation to incite a riot, underscoring the sensitivity surrounding religious representations in business promotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)