PM Modi's Surprise Jhalmuri Stop in Jhargram

During an unscheduled campaign visit in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised locals and a street vendor by stopping at a small stall in Jhargram to sample 'jhalmuri', a popular local snack.

The PM's convoy halted unexpectedly as Modi stepped out to engage directly with the vendor, asking about the price of the snack and requesting it to be made without salt, which he avoids for health reasons.

Modi's interaction was shared online, where he expressed enjoyment of the street food experience amidst a day filled with public engagements across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)