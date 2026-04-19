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PM Modi's Surprise Jhalmuri Stop in Jhargram

During a campaign tour in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unexpected stop at a street food stall in Jhargram to enjoy 'jhalmuri'. His brief interaction with the vendor and public drew attention as he shared his preference for the snack without salt due to health reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:27 IST
PM Modi's Surprise Jhalmuri Stop in Jhargram
  • Country:
  • India

During an unscheduled campaign visit in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised locals and a street vendor by stopping at a small stall in Jhargram to sample 'jhalmuri', a popular local snack.

The PM's convoy halted unexpectedly as Modi stepped out to engage directly with the vendor, asking about the price of the snack and requesting it to be made without salt, which he avoids for health reasons.

Modi's interaction was shared online, where he expressed enjoyment of the street food experience amidst a day filled with public engagements across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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