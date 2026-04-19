Surge at Surat: Crowds Flood Udhna Station Amid Summer Rush
Udhna railway station in Surat became overcrowded as migrant workers rushed to board trains during summer vacations and reduced industrial activity. Despite claims of normalcy by Western Railway officials, passengers reported inadequate facilities and long queues. Additional arrangements were made to manage the unexpected crowds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A heavy influx of passengers, primarily migrant workers, swarmed Udhna railway station in Surat at the onset of summer breaks alongside a decline in industrial operations.
Many passengers expressed dissatisfaction, citing a lack of essential services amid the sweltering conditions. Though officials labeled the situation as normal, chaos ensued with police using gentle measures to maintain order.
Heightened train services and additional staffing were implemented to address the situation, although concerns were voiced by those facing travel hardships due to space constraints and economic fluctuations.
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