Surge at Surat: Crowds Flood Udhna Station Amid Summer Rush

A heavy influx of passengers, primarily migrant workers, swarmed Udhna railway station in Surat at the onset of summer breaks alongside a decline in industrial operations.

Many passengers expressed dissatisfaction, citing a lack of essential services amid the sweltering conditions. Though officials labeled the situation as normal, chaos ensued with police using gentle measures to maintain order.

Heightened train services and additional staffing were implemented to address the situation, although concerns were voiced by those facing travel hardships due to space constraints and economic fluctuations.