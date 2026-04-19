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N Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Campaign Tour in Tamil Nadu

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, is set to embark on a two-day campaign in Tamil Nadu to mobilize support for the NDA ahead of state elections. The campaign is poised to focus on governance, economic growth, and development, reinforcing the alliance's narrative across major regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:06 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Campaign Tour in Tamil Nadu
Campaign
  • Country:
  • India

N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, will commence a two-day campaign in Tamil Nadu starting Monday as part of the NDA's efforts to galvanize support before the state elections. The visit aims to invigorate party workers, enhance voter connections, and solidify the alliance's development-focused message throughout the state.

An Andhra Pradesh government source confirmed Naidu's campaign plans on Sunday, emphasizing a focus on governance, economic growth, and inclusive development while bolstering the NDA's presence in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister will kick off his tour in Coimbatore, addressing a large public meeting, followed by stops in Hosur and Thalli for key rallies.

In the evening, Naidu will engage with supporters in Chennai's Avadi during a roadshow. On the second day, he will visit Madurai and Sattur, engaging with community leaders and participating in pivotal campaign events. Naidu's campaign is anticipated to emphasize the NDA's vision for Tamil Nadu within India's overarching growth agenda, highlighting governance and development.

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