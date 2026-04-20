Left Menu

Controversy in Goa: Gautam Khattar's Remarks Spark Outrage

Gautam Khattar, leader of the Sanatan Mahasangh, faces legal action for allegedly making offensive remarks about St Francis Xavier, igniting a major controversy in Goa. Multiple FIRs have been filed against him, while political leaders call for his arrest and apologize to the Christian community for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:39 IST
Controversy in Goa: Gautam Khattar's Remarks Spark Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major controversy has erupted in Goa after Gautam Khattar, a right-wing speaker and founder of the Sanatan Mahasangh, allegedly made objectionable remarks about St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the state. The incident occurred during a public event also attended by Swami Brahmeshanand, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, and several BJP MLAs.

The fallout from Khattar's remarks has been swift, with the Goa Police swiftly registering an FIR citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity and religious disharmony. Additionally, high-profile political leaders, including members of the Congress party, have condemned Khattar's statements and demanded immediate legal action.

The organizers of the event, the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, have publicly apologized to the Christian community, emphasizing their intent to maintain harmony. Nonetheless, the controversy continues to grow, with leaders urging prompt action to uphold Goa's legacy of communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

 India
2
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India
3
Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

 India
4
Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026