Controversy in Goa: Gautam Khattar's Remarks Spark Outrage
Gautam Khattar, leader of the Sanatan Mahasangh, faces legal action for allegedly making offensive remarks about St Francis Xavier, igniting a major controversy in Goa. Multiple FIRs have been filed against him, while political leaders call for his arrest and apologize to the Christian community for the incident.
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A major controversy has erupted in Goa after Gautam Khattar, a right-wing speaker and founder of the Sanatan Mahasangh, allegedly made objectionable remarks about St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the state. The incident occurred during a public event also attended by Swami Brahmeshanand, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, and several BJP MLAs.
The fallout from Khattar's remarks has been swift, with the Goa Police swiftly registering an FIR citing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting enmity and religious disharmony. Additionally, high-profile political leaders, including members of the Congress party, have condemned Khattar's statements and demanded immediate legal action.
The organizers of the event, the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, have publicly apologized to the Christian community, emphasizing their intent to maintain harmony. Nonetheless, the controversy continues to grow, with leaders urging prompt action to uphold Goa's legacy of communal harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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