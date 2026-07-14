Kerala Forms Expert Committee to Revamp KIIFB Amid Fiscal Scrutiny

The Kerala government has initiated a strategic move to address growing concerns over its fiscal management by forming a committee of experts to restructure the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Retired IAS officer Sudha Pillai will lead the five-member panel, tasked with delivering a comprehensive restructuring plan within three months.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan announced this development, emphasizing the need for a thorough reevaluation of KIIFB's operations. His remarks come after the opposition accused KIIFB of functioning like a 'parallel government,' borrowing at high-interest rates, and loading future generations with unsustainable debt.

The initiative follows heightened scrutiny from a 'White Paper' presented by the UDF government criticizing the fiscal practices tied to KIIFB. The paper pointed to staggering debts and alleged that the board operates outside normal governmental checks, necessitating a forensic audit for transparency and accountability.