AfDB Urges More Investment to Improve Urban Sanitation in Nigeria

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation have called for stronger partnerships and greater private-sector investment to improve urban sanitation services, following the release of a new diagnostic report assessing the country's sanitation sector.

The Nigeria Urban Sanitation Sector Diagnostic Report was presented during a stakeholder workshop held in Abuja on 7 July 2026. The report forms part of a wider African Development Bank assessment covering 12 African countries, aimed at identifying policy reforms and investment opportunities that can expand access to safe sanitation across the continent.

The workshop brought together federal and state government officials, commissioners responsible for water resources and sanitation, development partners, academics, civil society organisations and private-sector representatives to discuss the findings and identify practical solutions for improving sanitation planning, financing and service delivery.

Nigeria's Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Terlumun, said improving sanitation requires cooperation across multiple sectors, stressing that no single institution can solve the country's sanitation challenges alone. He called for stronger partnerships, innovative financing, better governance, improved utility performance and greater private-sector participation.

Growing Population Increases Pressure on Urban Services

Speaking on behalf of the African Development Bank's Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery and Director General for Nigeria, Orison Amu, urged stakeholders to transform the report's recommendations into practical investment projects capable of delivering measurable results. He described sanitation as more than a public health issue, noting that reliable sanitation services are also essential for environmental protection, economic development and improving quality of life.

Drawing on the report's findings, Jeanne-Astrid Ngako De Foki, Division Manager in the African Development Bank's Water Development and Sanitation Department, highlighted the growing pressure created by Nigeria's rapidly expanding urban population. With the country's population expected to exceed 400 million by 2050, she said stronger investment, closer partnerships and more innovative service delivery models will be needed to meet rising demand.

Participants also discussed the importance of combining conventional sewerage systems with affordable on-site sanitation solutions. While large sewer networks remain necessary in densely populated cities, on-site sanitation can expand access more quickly and at lower cost in underserved urban and peri-urban communities.

Continental Initiative Aims to Expand Access

The workshop also highlighted the African Urban Sanitation Investment Initiative (AUSII), established through the African Water Facility of the African Development Bank Group. The initiative aims to mobilise US$7 billion in sanitation investments over the next decade, to provide improved sanitation services to 15 million people across Africa. Alongside financing infrastructure, AUSII supports countries in strengthening regulatory frameworks, improving institutional capacity and attracting both public and private investment.

The meeting concluded with a renewed call for stronger coordination between government agencies, development partners, financial institutions, private investors and civil society to ensure sanitation projects are well coordinated, financially sustainable and capable of delivering long-term benefits.

The African Development Bank reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria's sanitation sector. Over the past decade, the Bank has invested more than US$805 million in water and sanitation projects across the country, helping provide improved services to approximately eight million people.