Inferno Near Fontainebleau: Battle Against Historic Blaze

Firefighters were engaged in an intense overnight battle to contain a raging wildfire that consumed a historic forest near Paris. The inferno, which led to two arrests, threatened the vicinity of one of France's iconic royal palaces, the Palace of Fontainebleau.

The Interior Minister, Laurent Nunez, confirmed that the situation was far from under control. The main fire near Fontainebleau, along with another nearby blaze that ignited Monday afternoon, had already scorched a combined 1,300 hectares. Efforts to combat the fire included deploying significant resources such as water-carrying aircraft and helicopters.

Due to the fire's proximity—just 70 kilometers away from Paris—it necessitated the closure of the A6 highway connecting the capital to Lyon, causing significant transport disruptions. With over 900 individuals evacuated and smaller fires impairing train services, the incident marks a significant chapter in what may become a record year for French wildfires, compounded by climate change-induced conditions.