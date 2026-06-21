Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paris Fete de la Musique ​to go ahead Sunday despite heatwave, minister says

Paris will ​hold its annual Fete de la ‌Musique ​celebrations as planned on June 21 though outdoor sports events have been cancelled in the French capital as a heatwave will intensify from Sunday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on ‌Friday. "Music festivals remain unaffected," Nunez told reporters, when asked if the Paris Fete de la Musique was maintained.

In Mexico, a love affair with all things Korean — at least until kickoff

First came the factories, then came the food, and then the pop tunes ‌took over. South Korean fervor in Mexico has been years in the making, growing into a mass movement that ‌has seen President Claudia Sheinbaum share a balcony with K-pop royalty BTS, and visiting World Cup fans greeted with the chant: "Korean, my brother, you're now Mexican." But that blossoming relationship will be put to the test in Guadalajara on Thursday as the two countries face each other in a group stage clash.

'Supergirl' ⁠brings a ​reluctant and relatable hero to ⁠the big screen

"Supergirl" star Milly Alcock says the new DC Studios comic book movie humanises its hero. The Australian actor, who takes on the dual role ⁠of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, joined cast members Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley and Matthias Schoenaerts at a UK sneak peek fan event in London on ​Thursday, teasing an unexpected turn on the big screen.

'Sinatra The Musical' takes audiences on intimate roller-coaster ride

Frank Sinatra's songs and ⁠life story come to the London stage in a new West End musical the crooner's daughter says captures the highs and lows of the man ⁠behind ​the myth. "Sinatra The Musical," which has its official opening night at the Aldwych Theatre on June 24, focuses on the singer and performer's early years and features more than 20 of his hits, including "Come Fly With Me," "That's Life" and "One ⁠For My Baby."

Bosnian band's viral anthem echoes World Cup dreams

When Bosnian band Dubioza Kolektiv released "U.S.A." back in 2011, they never imagined ⁠their satirical song about leaving Bosnia ⁠for a better life in America would become their nation’s unofficial soccer anthem 15 years later. The song captured the disillusionment of young people who had hoped for a better life abroad. ‌Its catchy chorus - "I am ‌from Bosnia, take me to America" - reflected a tongue-in-cheek take ​on migration and the "American dream".