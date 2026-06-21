French railways boss advises vulnerable travellers to shun trains during heatwave

The head of SNCF has advised vulnerable individuals to postpone or avoid train travel during France's expected heatwave, set to peak early next week.

Reuters | The Head Of Sncf | Updated: 21-06-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 20:21 IST
French railways boss advises vulnerable travellers to shun trains during heatwave
  • Country:
  • France

The head ‌of SNCF, ​the French state-owned railway operator on Sunday advised vulnerable people against taking the ‌train during the heatwave that is expected to peak in France early next week.

"We recommend the most vulnerable people ‌postpone their trip or at least avoid taking the train ‌during this heatwave," Jean Castex told reporters.

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