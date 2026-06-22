'Top Gear' star host Jeremy Clarkson reveals being in remission from cancer, calls himself "world's luckiest man"

Jeremy Clarkson's cancer was discovered last May after a routine check-up, requiring a procedure to remove a tumour on his prostate.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 20:22 IST
'Top Gear' star host Jeremy Clarkson reveals being in remission from cancer, calls himself "world's luckiest man"
Jeremy Clarkson (Image/Instagram@jeremyclarkson1). Image Credit: ANI

'Top Gear' star Jeremy Clarkson is now in remission from cancer, the TV presenter confirmed days after he revealed being diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer. According to Variety, Clarkson confirmed being in remission.

"I am, without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man. The reaction to my cancer diagnosis landed harder than I thought it would," he said in a new interview, as quoted by Variety. The cancer was discovered last May after a routine check-up, requiring a procedure to remove a tumour on his prostate.

"It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble," he said then. Clarkson shared this update during the final two episodes of "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5, which are streaming on Prime Video, as per Variety.

Clarkson told his co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper, "I've got cancer." Cooper, shocked, then asked Clarkson, "No, you haven't. Where?" Clarkson replied, "Where it is of no concern to anybody. I've known since May." Clarkson revealed the reason he "disappeared off the other week" was because he went to the doctor and "had a biopsy." The doctor told him the cancer was "aggressive," but luckily, he said, they caught it "really early."

He added, "I'll have to go and have an operation, and then, the operation is in and out in no time, but your body's out of action for a little while." The show later showed Clarkson in a hospital bed, from where he said "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5 started "with me in a hospital bed, and we are at the end of Season 5, and I'm back in a hospital bed." He explained that "some of the treatment" had "gone awry" and that if his next round of treatment is "successful, I'll see you for Season 6, and if it isn't, I won't." (ANI)

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