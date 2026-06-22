Olympics-New York assessing possible joint Winter Games bid with Lake Placid

New York state has formed an exploratory committee to consider co-hosting the 2042 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Lake Placid and New York City.

Reuters | New York State Has Formed An Exploratory Committee Looking Into The Potential For Lake Placid And New York City To Cohost The Winter Olympic And Paralympic Games In | Updated: 22-06-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 21:48 IST
Olympics-New York assessing possible joint Winter Games bid with Lake Placid
Kathy Hochul
  • Country:
  • United States

New York state ​has formed an exploratory committee looking ​into the potential for Lake ‌Placid and ​New York City to co-host the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2042, the governor's office said on Monday.

New ‌York Governor Kathy Hochul pointed to the 2026 Milano Cortina Games as a model for a dual-city Olympics in her announcement. Lake Placid hosted the Games in 1932 and ‌1980. "The time is now to return the Olympic flame back to New York," Hochul ‌said in a statement.

"It’s clear we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on Lake Placid's Olympic legacy, New York City's global platform and the strengths that make our State unique." The exploratory committee will begin ⁠a ​year-long assessment of a ⁠potential bid that would add yet another global sports mega-event to the United States' busy calendar.

The U.S. ⁠is co-hosting the ongoing World Cup with Mexico and Canada, with New York New Jersey ​stadium hosting eight matches including the final, while Los Angeles is preparing to host ⁠the 2028 Summer Olympics. A combined bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup would see the United ⁠States ​co-host the tournament with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, while the Winter Olympics return to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2034. "I’ve assembled some of the best ⁠and the brightest in sports, government and community leadership to take the steps necessary to ⁠ensure New York ⁠is in the best possible position to make the dream of a Lake Placid-New York City Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games a ‌reality," said ‌Hochul.

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