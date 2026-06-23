Dustin Hoffman, Juliette Binoche, Robert Richardson to receive Crystal Globe Honours at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Hollywood veteran Dustin Hoffman, French actor Juliette Binoche, acclaimed cinematographer Robert Richardson and actor Jeffrey Wright will be honoured at the 60th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF), set to take place from July 3 to 11 in the Czech Republic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The festival announced that Hoffman, Binoche and Richardson will receive Crystal Globes for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema, while Wright will be presented with the KVIFF President's Award.

The milestone edition marks the festival's 60th year and coincides with its 80th anniversary celebrations. Earlier, the festival had also announced actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jesse Eisenberg as recipients of the President's Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At the opening ceremony, two-time Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman will be honoured with a Crystal Globe for his contribution to world cinema.

"At the opening ceremony of this year's 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema will be presented to legendary actor Dustin Hoffman, winner of two Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, four BAFTA Awards, and many other accolades," festival organisers said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. To mark the occasion, the festival will screen Hoffman's breakthrough film "The Graduate" (1967), directed by Mike Nichols and based on Charles Webb's novel of the same name. The film earned Nichols an Academy Award for Best Director and received multiple Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations and wins.

French cinema icon Juliette Binoche will receive her Crystal Globe during the festival's closing ceremony. The Oscar-winning actor, who has also won a Cesar Award and four European Film Awards, will be honoured with screenings of "Certified Copy" (2010), "Three Colors: Blue" (1993) and her recent documentary "In-I in Motion" (2025), which she directed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A third Crystal Globe will be presented to celebrated cinematographer Robert Richardson, a three-time Academy Award winner known for his collaborations with directors Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

"World-renowned cinematographer Robert Richardson, winner of three Academy Awards and recipient of seven additional Oscar nominations," will receive the honour, the festival said. Richardson is regarded as one of the most influential cinematographers of the past four decades. He won Academy Awards for his work on "JFK," "The Aviator" and "Hugo." His visual style has helped shape films featuring stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx and Margot Robbie.

The festival will also screen the documentary "Robert Richardson: The White Devil," which the cinematographer will present alongside director Jana Hojdova. Meanwhile, actor Jeffrey Wright will receive the KVIFF President's Award in recognition of his distinguished career across film, television and theatre.

Describing Wright as "one of the most versatile artists of his generation," the festival noted that he is a recipient of Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe awards and has also earned an Academy Award nomination. In tribute to Wright, KVIFF will screen "Basquiat" (1996), a film he personally introduced at the festival's 32nd edition, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival remains one of Europe's most prestigious film events and is set to celebrate its landmark edition with an array of special screenings, tributes and star-studded appearances. (ANI)