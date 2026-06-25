Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported an increase in confirmed Ebola cases, with the total now reaching 1,118, including 291 deaths. This information comes from a recent government report, reflecting the situation as of the previous Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Number Of Confirmed Ebola Cases In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Increased To | Updated: 25-06-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 03:20 IST
Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo
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The Democratic Republic of Congo is witnessing a troubling rise in Ebola cases, as per the latest figures released by the government.

According to a situation report from the communications ministry, the total confirmed cases have now escalated to 1,118, including 291 fatalities.

This data, which was updated as of Tuesday, highlights the ongoing challenge the country faces in controlling the outbreak.

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