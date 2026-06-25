Ebola Cases Surge in Democratic Republic of Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported an increase in confirmed Ebola cases, with the total now reaching 1,118, including 291 deaths. This information comes from a recent government report, reflecting the situation as of the previous Tuesday.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is witnessing a troubling rise in Ebola cases, as per the latest figures released by the government.
According to a situation report from the communications ministry, the total confirmed cases have now escalated to 1,118, including 291 fatalities.
This data, which was updated as of Tuesday, highlights the ongoing challenge the country faces in controlling the outbreak.
ALSO READ
-
Trump's $87.6 Billion War Funding Request Sparks Congressional Clash
-
World News Roundup: Earthquakes, Politics and Global Tensions
-
Trump's Budget Battle: Iran War and Domestic Challenges
-
White House Requests $1.4 Billion for Urgent Ebola Crisis Response
-
Trump's $87.6 Billion Request: Funding Iran Conflict & Ebola Fight