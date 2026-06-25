Arms Race: U.S. Boosts Weapons Production Amid Global Tensions

Us President Donald Trump Is Set To Meet Munitions Makers At The White House On Wednesday As His Administration Pushes To Expand Weapons Production After Military Operations In Iran And Other Conflicts Drew Down Us Stockpiles The United States Has Supplied Large Quantities Of Weapons To Allies While Also Using Munitions In Its Own Military Operations

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet major munitions manufacturers at the White House on Wednesday as his administration intensifies efforts to expand U.S. weapons production. Recent military actions in Iran and other regions have depleted American arms reserves, sparking concerns about critical air-defense and precision munitions stockpiles.

This meeting follows a previous White House session with top defense firm executives, including representatives from BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing. The Pentagon recently awarded Lockheed Martin a significant up to $35 billion contract to increase THAAD interceptor production, underscoring the urgency of replenishing missile defense inventories.

While the administration has reached framework agreements to boost munitions production with various contractors, converting these deals into binding contracts remains contingent on Congressional funding. Defense industry executives express cautious optimism but stress the need for government-backed financial commitments before escalating production capacities. Meanwhile, defense spending legislation is advancing, highlighting escalating demand for air defense systems amid global geopolitical tensions.