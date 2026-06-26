Raveena and Akshay's Epic Reunion: A 22-Year Journey Back to 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reunite after 22 years in 'Welcome to the Jungle'. Raveena praises Akshay's dedication, unchanged over time. Their past blockbusters include 'Mohra' and 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi'. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the ensemble cast promises a star-studded cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:56 IST
Raveena and Akshay's Epic Reunion: A 22-Year Journey Back to 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Raveen Tandon and Akshay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a highly anticipated cinematic reunion, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar, renowned for their previous hit collaborations, have returned to the silver screen with 'Welcome to the Jungle'. After a 22-year hiatus, the duo reunites, promising a captivating performance filled with nostalgia and talent.

Speaking with ANI, Raveena Tandon did not hold back her admiration for Akshay, describing him as one of the most "hardworking and dedicated" figures on set. She reflected on their previous collaborations, emphasizing that despite the years, Akshay's commitment and discipline in his craft have remained steadfast.

Fans will recall the magic the pair created in box office successes such as 'Mohra' and 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi'. Their latest venture, directed by Ahmed Khan, boasts an ensemble cast including industry heavyweights like Suniel Shetty and Disha Patani, ensuring an electrifying cinematic experience awaited by audiences worldwide.

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