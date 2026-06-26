Odia Cinema Shines: State Film Awards Ceremony Celebrates Excellence

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi graced the 2023 and 2024 State Feature Film Awards Presentation Ceremony held at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. The event honored 62 awardees for their outstanding contributions to the Odia film industry, reaffirming its cultural significance.

In his address, CM Majhi reflected on the evolution of Odia cinema since its inception with the 1936 film 'Sita Bibaha.' He underscored its journey from mythological narratives to socially impactful themes and praised classic films such as 'Maya Miriga' and 'Hakim Babu' for gaining national and international recognition for Odia art.

Highlighting the contemporary success of films like 'DAMaN' and 'Bara Badhu,' Majhi announced state plans to offer international training and transform Kalinga Studio into a digital hub. He invited filmmakers nationwide to explore Odisha's diverse landscapes for film production and spoke on the potential of OTT platforms in broadening the reach of Odia content.