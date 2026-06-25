Ten New Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath Before Chairman

Ten newly elected and re-elected Members of Parliament took the oath or made their affirmation in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday during a ceremony held in the Upper House chamber. Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the members in the presence of Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, senior parliamentary officials and other dignitaries.

The oath-taking ceremony marked the formal beginning of the members' new term in the Upper House, allowing them to participate in parliamentary proceedings and contribute to legislative discussions. The event reflected the diversity of India's federal structure, with members representing six different states and taking the oath in multiple Indian languages.

Chairman administers oath to ten members

The members who took the oath or made their affirmation were Praveen Chakravarty, Debashish Samantaray, Sana Satish Babu, Vijay Chintakayala, Bhashyam Rama Krishna, Lingamaneni Ramesh, Rajesh Parmanand Shukla, Baidyanath Ram, Parimal Nathwani and Tai Tagak. Each member completed the constitutional requirement by taking the oath or making an affirmation before assuming their parliamentary responsibilities. The event was attended by several Members of Parliament, senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and invited dignitaries. P.C. Mody, Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, was also present during the proceedings along with other senior officials who oversaw the formal ceremony.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal joined the occasion, highlighting the importance of the constitutional process through which newly elected representatives officially become members of the House.

Members represent six states and multiple languages

The ten members represent a broad geographical spread across the country, reflecting the composition of the Rajya Sabha as the Council of States. Among those who took the oath, four members are from Andhra Pradesh, making it the largest group represented during the ceremony. Jharkhand has two representatives, while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha each have one member taking the oath.

The proceedings also highlighted India's linguistic diversity. Five members chose Hindi for their oath or affirmation, one member took the oath in English, one in Tamil, and three members took the oath in Telugu. Allowing members to take the oath in their preferred language reflects Parliament's commitment to recognising India's multilingual character while ensuring that representatives from different regions can participate comfortably in constitutional proceedings.

Formal step before parliamentary responsibilities begin

The oath-taking ceremony is a mandatory constitutional process that every newly elected or re-elected Member of Parliament must complete before participating in debates, voting or other legislative business in the House. With the formalities now complete, the ten members are eligible to take part in Rajya Sabha proceedings, contribute to discussions on national issues and represent the interests of their respective states during the current term.

The ceremony concluded in the presence of parliamentary officials, members of the House and invited guests, marking another important occasion in the functioning of India's parliamentary democracy. The induction of the newly elected and re-elected members strengthens the composition of the Upper House as it continues its legislative and deliberative responsibilities.