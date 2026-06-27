Record-Breaking Moments and Celebrity Drama in Entertainment News
The 2026 World Cup in soccer has broken prior attendance and betting records. Xbox raises console prices globally due to a components crisis. Harvey Weinstein's rape charge gets dropped. FCC reviews ABC's licenses amid public support. Olivia Wilde stars in 'The Invite.' Ann Blyth passes away. Sky buys ITV's broadcast unit. Pharrell Williams showcases California surf culture at Paris fashion week. Rumors of Taylor Swift's upcoming New York wedding circulate.
The 2026 World Cup is setting new records in both attendance and sports betting, surpassing 1994's spectator numbers, FIFA announced during Germany's match against Ecuador. The tournament is expected to become a monumental betting event due to its expanded format and favorable timing.
Xbox announced a global price increase for its gaming consoles, attributing the decision to a growing components crisis affecting the electronics industry. The surge in demand for memory chips has led to widespread concern from multiple sectors.
Manhattan prosecutors move to dismiss a third-degree rape charge against Harvey Weinstein after the witness declined to testify, while the FCC considers license renewal for ABC amid high public support. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde's 'The Invite' debuts in theaters, highlighting comedic chaos. In other news, Ann Blyth, famed for 'Mildred Pierce,' has died at age 98. Sky's acquisition of ITV's broadcast unit progresses, Pharrell Williams presents his surf-inspired Louis Vuitton collection, and speculations rise about Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding in New York City.
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