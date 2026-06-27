Aftershock Rocks Northern Venezuela: Latest Tremors Worry Citizens

A new earthquake struck off the northern coast of Venezuela, following devastating twin quakes that killed nearly 1,000 people. Witnesses in Caracas and Maracay felt the tremor, which was reported to have a magnitude of 4.9 by the earthquake monitor EMSC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A New Earthquake Struck Off The Northern Coast Of Venezuela On Friday Afternoon | Updated: 27-06-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 04:01 IST
Aftershock Rocks Northern Venezuela: Latest Tremors Worry Citizens
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A fresh earthquake rattled northern Venezuela on Friday afternoon, renewing fear and concern in the region. This comes only days after two severe quakes demolished buildings and claimed nearly 1,000 lives.

Residents in cities including Caracas and Maracay reported feeling the tremor, a reminder of the seismic activity that has plagued the area.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the tremor's magnitude at 4.9, keeping authorities on high alert as they monitor the situation closely.

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