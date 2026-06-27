Aftershock Rocks Northern Venezuela: Latest Tremors Worry Citizens

A New Earthquake Struck Off The Northern Coast Of Venezuela On Friday Afternoon

A fresh earthquake rattled northern Venezuela on Friday afternoon, renewing fear and concern in the region. This comes only days after two severe quakes demolished buildings and claimed nearly 1,000 lives.

Residents in cities including Caracas and Maracay reported feeling the tremor, a reminder of the seismic activity that has plagued the area.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed the tremor's magnitude at 4.9, keeping authorities on high alert as they monitor the situation closely.