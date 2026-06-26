Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Twin earthquakes struck Venezuela near Caracas, causing significant destruction, with hundreds dead or missing and widespread damage in a country already economically weakened. Rescue operations face challenges as infrastructure suffers, and international aid is mobilized to assist the devastated nation in its time of need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hundreds Of People In Venezuela Were Trapped Under Rubble And Many More Remained Unaccounted For On Thursday After Two Powerful Earthquakes Devastated Areas In And Around The Capital Caracas | Updated: 26-06-2026 05:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 05:33 IST
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis
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Twin earthquakes have devastated Venezuela, leaving the nation grappling with extensive loss of life and destruction. The powerful tremors, measuring magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit areas in and around the capital, Caracas, resulting in nearly 190 deaths and thousands more unaccounted for.

With the ongoing effects of economic turmoil, the country's infrastructure, already fragile, now poses serious challenges for rescue operations. Frantic efforts are underway as emergency workers and civilians attempt to deal with the aftermath, but recovery remains an uphill battle.

International aid is being mobilized to help the beleaguered nation, with countries stepping up to provide crucial support in response to the dire humanitarian crisis that has unfolded.

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