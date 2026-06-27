FCC Expands Ban on Chinese Electronic Imports Amid Security Concerns

The FCC has expanded its ban on importing electronic equipment from certain Chinese manufacturers, citing national security concerns. This includes older models used for public safety and critical infrastructure. The move follows prior actions targeting new models and is set to take effect in July 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Federal Communications Commission On Friday Said It Will Ban The Import Of More Equipment From A Group Of Chinese Manufacturers | Updated: 27-06-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 04:02 IST
FCC Expands Ban on Chinese Electronic Imports Amid Security Concerns

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission announced on Friday an expansion of its ban on the import of equipment from various Chinese manufacturers. The measure aims to address national security concerns linked to Chinese-made telecommunications and surveillance devices.

The ban now encompasses older models, as well as those developed after 2022, specifically targeting equipment used for public safety, government facility security, and critical infrastructure surveillance. The expanded directive is anticipated to take effect in early July, signaling an intensification of U.S. efforts to mitigate perceived risks to the nation's communications sector.

The move comes amidst broader tensions, with the FCC previously banning new models of Chinese drones and consumer routers. Despite these significant steps, existing equipment remains permissible for current users, while potential prohibitions on Chinese telecoms' operations in U.S. data centers remain under consideration.

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