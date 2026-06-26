Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Cancer patients in Hawke's Bay are set to receive radiation treatment much closer to home after construction officially began on the region's new Hawke's Bay Cancer Centre. Health Minister Simeon Brown marked the start of the project, describing it as a major step toward improving access to specialist cancer care for local communities.

At present, patients needing radiation therapy must travel to Palmerston North, facing return journeys of more than four hours while undergoing intensive treatment. The new centre will allow most patients to receive care within their own region, making it easier to stay close to family members and support networks during one of the most challenging periods of their lives. Around 500 patients each year are expected to benefit from the new service, easing the emotional, financial and practical strain that comes with frequent long-distance travel for treatment.

Government invests $44.8 million in expanded cancer services

The Hawke's Bay Cancer Centre will become the region's first facility offering local radiation treatment and will play a central role in the wider redevelopment of Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. The Government has committed an additional $7.6 million to complete the second stage of the project, building on the $37.2 million announced for the first stage last year. The combined investment now stands at $44.8 million, allowing the full cancer centre to be completed without delays caused by staged construction.

Brown said funding the complete project now will help patients access specialist care sooner while avoiding additional construction costs and unnecessary duplication. The centre's most significant addition will be Hawke's Bay's first Linear Accelerator (LINAC), an advanced radiation therapy machine capable of delivering highly targeted treatment to cancer cells while reducing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. The technology is expected to improve both treatment precision and patient comfort.

Stage One includes construction of the LINAC facility, featuring two treatment bunkers and supporting clinical areas. While one bunker will house the first machine, the second has been included to accommodate another LINAC in the future as demand for cancer treatment grows across the region.

Modern facilities designed to meet future healthcare needs

Health New Zealand has already begun workforce planning to ensure specialist staff are available when the new services become operational. The expanded centre is expected to strengthen the region's healthcare capacity while reducing pressure on hospitals in other parts of the country that currently provide radiation treatment for Hawke's Bay patients.

Brown said the investment reflects the Government's commitment to ensuring people can access essential healthcare where they live rather than travelling long distances for specialist treatment. He added that the new facility will create a more connected and resilient health system while supporting the needs of Hawke's Bay's growing population for many years ahead. As part of the broader Hawke's Bay Hospital redevelopment programme, the cancer centre represents another significant upgrade to regional health infrastructure, giving patients access to modern facilities, advanced treatment technology and specialist care much closer to home.