Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

In a dramatic turn of events, Taiwan found itself under the brunt of Typhoon Mekkhala's outer bands on Friday, prompting widespread shutdowns in the southern part of the island. Over five million people across Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Pingtung were forced to stay home as unparalleled rain drenched the region.

The relentless downpour caused a section of the crucial north-south railway line in Tainan to halt operations, although the high-speed rail remained unaffected. Despite severe weather conditions, fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, nearly 200 residents in Hualien county are being evacuated due to rising waters from a barrier lake.

This weather event reignites memories of last year's tragedy in Hualien, where 19 lives were claimed by a breaching barrier lake. While current predictions indicate that rain will persist, it is not all dire for Taiwan, which relies on this season to replenish its reservoirs following typically dry winters.