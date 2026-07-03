Nita Ambani Honored with AAPI Humanitarian Award and Tampa's Key to the City

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, has been honored with the prestigious AAPI Humanitarian Award in Florida. In her acceptance speech, Ambani expressed her deep gratitude, acknowledging the collective effort of her dedicated team behind the award. 'Humanitarian work is never achieved by one person alone,' she emphasized.

Ambani hailed her foundation for its guiding philosophy of care, celebrating hands that heal, teach, and comfort. She commended the Indian-American community for preserving cultural roots while contributing significantly to American society. Highlighting Indian-origin physicians, she praised their professional excellence in the United States.

Her recognition was further cemented by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who awarded Ambani with the Key to the City of Tampa, a distinguished civic honor in the U.S. The dual accomplishments underscore her efforts in advancing healthcare, education, sports, and community development through the Reliance Foundation, marking a lasting philanthropic legacy.